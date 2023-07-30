Vehicle pursuit leads to drug bust

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Michigan are facing drug charges after a vehicle pursuit in Saint Albans, according to the Saint Albans Police Department.

On Saturday, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Lincoln sport utility vehicle on Spruce Street and MacCorkle Avenue. Officers say this vehicle was a focal point of a drug investigation being conducted by the Saint Albans Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit.

When officers activated the emergency lights to initiate the traffic stop, the driver of the suspect vehicle initially pulled over. However, as the officer got out of their police cruiser, the driver of the suspect vehicle fled east on MacCorkle Avenue into the Jefferson area of Saint Albans before driving through a convenience store parking lot then traveled west on MacCorkle Avenue.

The driver then traveled north across the Saint Albans-Nitro Bridge then west on Route 25 in Nitro. The vehicle then entered the I-64 westbound entrance ramp and fled into Putnam County.

The car suffered mechanical issues and eventually slowed to a stop. The passenger got out of the vehicle as directed by law enforcement and was taken into custody without issue.

Officers say the driver was defiant and refused to exit the vehicle, however, he was eventually removed from the vehicle and refused to follow commands from officers and fought until he was placed in handcuffs.

During the pursuit, officers saw several items being thrown from the vehicle. Officers were able to identify those items as a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl. Detectives also recovered a large sum of money during the arrest process.

The two people in that vehicle were identified as 36-year-old Levonte Marvontez Bell, from Detroit, Michigan and 28-year-old Jaylen Dalaino Bell from Dewitt, Michigan.

Levonte Bell was charged with a felony charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, and Jaylen Bell was charged with the felony charges of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

