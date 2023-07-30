Mercer County Sheriff’s Office report fatal shooting in Bluewell

Bluewell fatal shooting
Bluewell fatal shooting(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - From Lieutenant S. A. Sommers: On July 30, 2023 at approximately 0300 hours, Mercer County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lynn’s Drive-In (Bluewell) for a shooting complaint. While responding, Deputies received additional information indicating that a male had been shot.

Upon Deputies’ arrival, they confirmed that a black male was deceased.

Detectives, Lieutenant S. A. Sommers and Corporal M. T. Hatfield (Lead Investigator) are investigating.

Detectives believe that there are numerous eyewitnesses and cell phone video of the shooting. Anyone with information please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Store closed after over 100 years in service
A business in Wirt County closed after over 100 years of service
Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport
Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport

Latest News

In Focus : “Compassion and Contrast”
In Focus: “Compassion and Contrast” is the latest installment in The Riff Raff Arts Collective’s “We Need to Talk” series
WV State Water Festival wraps up 58th year in Hinton
WV State Water Festival wraps up 58th year in Hinton
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport
Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport