Mercer County Sheriff’s Office report fatal shooting in Bluewell

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - From Lieutenant S. A. Sommers: On July 30, 2023 at approximately 0300 hours, Mercer County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lynn’s Drive-In (Bluewell) for a shooting complaint. While responding, Deputies received additional information indicating that a male had been shot.

Upon Deputies’ arrival, they confirmed that a black male was deceased.

Detectives, Lieutenant S. A. Sommers and Corporal M. T. Hatfield (Lead Investigator) are investigating.

Detectives believe that there are numerous eyewitnesses and cell phone video of the shooting. Anyone with information please contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

