In Focus: “Compassion and Contrast” is the latest installment in The Riff Raff Arts Collective’s “We Need to Talk” series

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week our host Taylor Hankins sat down with Lori McKinney of the The Riff Raff Arts Collective and artist James Hart to discuss “Compassion and Contrast” the latest installment in The Riff Raff Arts Collective’s “We Need to Talk” series and the Mercer Street Grassroots District arts scene.

If you have a suggestion for an In Focus segment email Taylor at thankins@wvva.com

Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Store closed after over 100 years in service
Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport
Bluewell fatal shooting
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office report fatal shooting in Bluewell
WV State Water Festival wraps up 58th year in Hinton
WV State Water Festival wraps up 58th year in Hinton
Mercer Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reports ATV accident in Lashmeet
Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport
