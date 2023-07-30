Annual GSSF Glock sport shooting competition brings crowds to Bluefield range

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -An annual competition brought people from across America to the the Triangle Sportsmen’s Club to test their skills with Glock pistols.

This event, sponsored by the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF), hopes to educate people on gun usage and safety while also letting them compete for prizes. There are three stages to the match, with points given for accuracy and speed on different targets and distances.

“...you’re not competing against the... masters. You work your way up at your own pace. You’re competing against people at your own level. And even if you’re just absolutely terrible, you can still win prizes and you can still win guns,” says Rodney Leeber, a competitor who traveled from Dunkirk, Maryland, to participate in the match.

There were many other fans of sport shooting who traveled across the country to Bluefield, Virginia to compete in this event. For some, this is a way to catch up with old friends and meet new ones that share their hobby.

“You see a lot of people traveling, and you see a lot of the same people week after week after week. And it’s a lot of fun. The people that come out are the nicest people in the world...” says Jim Montgomery, who traveled from Asheville, North Carolina, to compete, “...There’re a lot of volunteers here that don’t shoot at all and the employees for Glock are the finest people ever. They come out here and they enjoy what they’re doing, and we enjoy it as competitors to see the same people, and similar people, and meet new people too.”

Montgomery says these GSSF employees help ensure that everyone stays safe while having fun. He adds, sport shooting, unlike many other sports, lets people of all ages compete together.

“This is a good safe environment. Each stage is supervised. We encourage young people and older people to come out and give it a try...” says Montgomery, “...as you get older, we have guys in wheelchairs out here shooting, so you don’t have to be super fit, you don’t have to run and jump over barrels. All you have to do is stand in one place, and line up the sights, and squeeze the trigger.”

Both Leeber and Montgomery say they recommend people try out sport shooting for themselves in a safe and controlled environment. They also encourage people to join in the competition when it comes back to the Triangle Sportsmen’s Club next year.

