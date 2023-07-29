Severe weather possible this evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our area until 10 PM Saturday night. Storms will become more widespread over the next few hours. The primary threat will be damaging winds from downbursts, and isolated large hail. Damaging winds could get as high as 70 miles per hour, with hail up to one inch in diameter possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather, so stay weather aware this evening and have more than one way to receive weather alerts, as power outages will be possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for our area tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Storms will be strongest between 5 and 8 PM.

Storms could produce strong damaging winds at times. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight we could see the occasional thunderstorm, but things will dry up considerably. Temperatures overnight will be sitting in the mid 60s.

Tonight will continue to be stormy (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into Sunday, we’ll hold onto the chance for a few isolated storms, but severe potential will drop. Temperatures will also be a lot cooler due to a cold front passing. By Monday temps will be much cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned!

High temps will fall the next few days (WVVA WEATHER)

