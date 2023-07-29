Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found

Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found
Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department is investigating an incident involving a deceased female found in the vicinity of Old River Road in Richlands.

According to a press release by the police department, a call was made to Tazewell County E911 call on July 27th regarding a deceased person and the location.

Patrol units from Richlands police were dispatched to the scene where an investigation took place by command staff and investigators to determine the cause of death.

Officials say initial indications point to an accidental drowning, but the case will remain open until final reports from the medical examiner’s office are received.

A statement from the Richlands Police Department Chief Ron Holt reads, “We would like to thank the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Richlands Fire and Rescue for their assistance while on scene. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and loved ones of the deceased”.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Princeton, West Virginia teen became the first scout at the 2023 National Jamboree to earn...
Mercer County scout takes home top honors at Jamboree
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County
Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years

Latest News

Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton
Power outage generic
Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers without service, following high winds Friday evening
VSP Cruiser entry
Virginia State Police competes in national Best Cruiser contest