Richlands police report possible accidental drowning victim found

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department is investigating an incident involving a deceased female found in the vicinity of Old River Road in Richlands.

According to a press release by the police department, a call was made to Tazewell County E911 call on July 27th regarding a deceased person and the location.

Patrol units from Richlands police were dispatched to the scene where an investigation took place by command staff and investigators to determine the cause of death.

Officials say initial indications point to an accidental drowning, but the case will remain open until final reports from the medical examiner’s office are received.

A statement from the Richlands Police Department Chief Ron Holt reads, “We would like to thank the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Richlands Fire and Rescue for their assistance while on scene. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family and loved ones of the deceased”.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

