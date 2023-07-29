Residents displaced following apartment fire in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents are displaced following an apartment fire on Cabell Street in Princeton, Friday.

First responders report the fire began around 4:00p.m. Fire crews worked for nearly two hours to extinguish the blaze.

In the initial call there were reports of someone trapped inside. Firefighters quickly searched the structure before finding out there was nobody inside.

Lieutenant Chuck Honaker with the East River Volunteer Fire Department says,” We responded to an apartment fire with a possible entrapment. Crews came in and started to do an interior attack to put the fire out. We did find out there was no one trapped, and everyone was out. So, we pulled out and had the exterior crews put water on the fire.”

East River Volunteer Fire Department along with Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Green Valley- Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, and Princeton Fire Department all assisted in this call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.