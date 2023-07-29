Nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers without service, following high winds Friday evening

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As of around 8:30 p.m. Friday, more than 49,000 Appalachian Power customers were without service, according to the company’s outage map.

Multiple counties in WVVA’s viewing area saw more than 1,000 homes without power, with most restoration times estimated for Sunday night at the time this story was published.

WVVA has reached out to Appalachian Power for comment, but have not heard back as of yet. We will work to provide more updates as they become available.

