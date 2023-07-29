Madness at the Airport returns to Mercer County Airport

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Madness in the Mountains Car Show will be held on Saturday at the Mercer County Airport.

This event is free to the public with a $20 entry fee for anyone that wants to enter the car show.

Weather permitting, there will also be a fly-in for planes and helicopters to stop in., along with a parachute jump that will take place during the event.

All proceeds made at this event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House

“Last year we had a good turnout. Last year we had 146 registered cars,” says general manager of the Mercer County Airport Jim Pilkins.

The show will start at 9:00am until 2:00pm

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.