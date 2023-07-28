We’ll stay steamy and stormy at times into Saturday

Severe storms will be possible again tomorrow
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

The heat and humidity have fueled lots of thunderstorms on our Friday afternoon, and while the risk of severe weather will drop overnight, it will return again tomorrow. We’ll see a few more passing showers/storms overnight. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy, with temps hovering in the 60s and 70s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring hot and humid weather again, with high temps in the 80s and 90s. As a frontal boundary nears the area, we’ll see unsettled weather return. Showers/storms look possible at any point during the day tomorrow. Storms could still be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Stay weather aware! We could see a few more showers/storms tomorrow night as well with low temps in the 60s and 70s.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring a few showers/storms, but cooler and drier air will start to move in as a front slides out of our area to the east. Highs will be more seasonable, and the severe risk should be lower into the early part of next week.

NEXT 3 DAYS
NEXT 3 DAYS(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Princeton, West Virginia teen became the first scout at the 2023 National Jamboree to earn...
Mercer County scout takes home top honors at Jamboree
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County
Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years

Latest News

WVVA News at 6
Full video forecast (7-28-2023)
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
The heat indexes will be reaching into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon.
Hot temperatures today, with the possibility of severe weather tomorrow
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (7-28-2023)