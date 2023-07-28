We’ll stay steamy and stormy at times into Saturday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

The heat and humidity have fueled lots of thunderstorms on our Friday afternoon, and while the risk of severe weather will drop overnight, it will return again tomorrow. We’ll see a few more passing showers/storms overnight. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy, with temps hovering in the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will bring hot and humid weather again, with high temps in the 80s and 90s. As a frontal boundary nears the area, we’ll see unsettled weather return. Showers/storms look possible at any point during the day tomorrow. Storms could still be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain.

Stay weather aware! We could see a few more showers/storms tomorrow night as well with low temps in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday will bring a few showers/storms, but cooler and drier air will start to move in as a front slides out of our area to the east. Highs will be more seasonable, and the severe risk should be lower into the early part of next week.

