Virginia State Police competes in national Best Cruiser contest

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police is encouraging the public to help vote in this year’s Best Looking Cruiser contest, ran by the American Association of State Troopers.

The contest, now in its 10th year, began as a friendly competition between agencies. Since then, however, it’s turned into much more. The 12 cruisers voted best-looking from across the country will be featured in the American Association of State Troopers’ annual “Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.” The cruiser with the most votes will also feature as the calendar’s front page.

Calendar sales benefit the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of AAST member State Troopers nationwide.

Voting is set to finish on July 31st, and can be done at this https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023

