Sportsman Tavern in Ronceverte to host “3 Guys Before the Game”

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend will be a big one for West Virginia sports lovers.

If you are a fan of Mountaineer sports, you have probably heard of the “3 Guys Before the Game.” The team is made up of Tony Caridi, Brad Howe and Hoppy Kercheval and, together, they have created one of the most listened-to WVU sports podcasts, covering both football and basketball.

Now, you have a chance to listen to them in person.

Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, the “3 Guys Before the Game” will be at the Sportsman Tavern in Ronceverte talking with fans and answering their questions.

Dan Withrow, co-owner of the Sportsman Tavern, told WVVA more about the unique opportunity.

“We just think it’s going to be an awesome event, an awesome opportunity for WVU died-hard sports fans to get to spend time with three of the most important people in West Virginia sports,” shared Withrow.

According to Withrow, Friday’s event is private but he says not to worry if you missed out on getting tickets. “3 Guys” will be back on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an event open to the public.

All proceeds from this weekend will go toward Greenbrier County Communities in Schools.

