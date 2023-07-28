Second Chance for Cats is seeking volunteers to improve their facility

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Mercer County, one non-profit that aids our four-legged friends is looking for community support.

Second Chance for Cats in Bluefield West Virginia is seeking volunteers to improve their complex which currently houses nearly one hundred felines.

That’s nearly double their intended capacity. They are seeking general laborers to lend their time and help extend their catio so that the cats have more space to roam.

They also need help insulating the room where they keep food that is donated to the Bluefield Union Mission.

A representative tells WVVA that the non-profit has the materials for the projects, they just lack the man power.

”The need is so great. Darlene and I are getting calls all day long, day and night. We’re here just trying to keep up with the day to day,” said co-founder Elizabeth Macdonald.

If general labor isn’t your thing but you would still like to help.

The non-profit can use volunteers to help with feeding, litter box maintenance and cat entertainments.

For any aid you think you can offer reach out at (304) 320-9747 or on their Facebook Page .

