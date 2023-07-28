Princeton drops home finale against Johnson City

WhistlePigs fall 8-5
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:09 AM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton could not hold an early lead against the West Division champion, Johnson City.

The WhistlePigs took a 2-0 lead in the first and then went reclaimed the lead in the fourth. The Doughboys rallied to score five of the game’s final six runs en route to an 8-5 win.

Princeton is now 17-24 on the season. Elsewhere in the Appy League, Bluefield lost to Greeneville 11-5 in Tennessee on Thursday night. The Ridge Runners are now 20-20 and four games back of the Burlington Sock Puppets for first place in the East Division.

