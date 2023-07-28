Looking at the economic impact of ‘The Ridges’ project

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - Those involved say once The Ridges project is fully up and running the county can expect a considerable amount of money coming in from the outside. No county money is being used to pay for the project’s development since the land will be bonded out to investors.

To go along with that the county will have real estate value from the properties built on the near 300 acres of land.

“You’ll end up with real estate there worth hundreds of millions of dollars. On an annual basis the taxes that will be generated for the county are substantial and to the state. A lot of this value from the real estate, a lot of that goes back in to supporting the school system,” said Executive Director for the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, John O’Neal.

Tourism experts in Mercer County say right now there’s not much of a market for sports tourism in the county. But all of that would change with The Ridges. The tourism spending the county currently sees is around 130 million dollars.

“A facility of that size, I mean that’s going to make that number jump pretty significantly. Also each family in Mercer County already saves four hundred dollars in local taxes because of tourism dollars that are generated in the county. So that number is going to grow so there’s going to be savings for people who live here,” said Executive Director for the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Jamie Null.

West Virginia State Senator Chandler Swope says The Ridges is likely the largest single economic development project Mercer County has seen in 100 years. Along with money, he says this project will bring in hundreds of jobs.

“Projections for the sports complex are more in the neighborhood of 800 full time jobs employees. Not to mention hotels, restaurants, other stores which will be a tremendous economic growth,” said Swope.

Swope says the population of Mercer County has changed very little in the last ten years. He says over the next few years that number is likely to go up thanks to this project and others.

“It will probably grow the county several thousand people in the next say five years. The economic value is going to be millions upon millions of dollars. So I’m very excited about the project,” said Swope.

Swope says the people putting the planning in for the project are world class. He says the odds of success are 98%. Ground breaking on the project is expected for next spring.

Swope says the construction phase for the athletic fields could be done in 18 to 24 months. The commercial space is likely to take 3-5 years to complete.

