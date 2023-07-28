Lewisburg theatre shows importance of mental health with newest musical

Greenbrier Valley Theatre
Greenbrier Valley Theatre(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier County theatre is using the stage to show the importance of mental health.

The Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) is currently showing “Next to Normal.” The production- which was written in 2009 and even won a Pulitzer Prize- is a rock musical set in the American suburbs. But this performance isn’t just meant to be a good time; It gives audience members an inside look into living with a mental disorder through the main character, Diana, who struggles with depression.

Because mental health affects so many, the theatre has partnered with a local mental health facility to share resources in-person on show nights.

“We are partnering with Seneca Health Services,” shared Josh Lapping, Marketing and Communications Director for GVT. “We are actually having people come, and we have a booth set up with information. People are there to chat and talk and have resources...”

This weekend will be the last to see “Next to Normal” on the GVT stage. There will be a showing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, and a matinee showing at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

The musical is rated P-13 for adult language and content, discussions of prescription drug use, and discussions of suicide and self-harm. For tickets or more information, call the box office at 304-645-3838 or visit gvttheatre.org.

