Lewisburg business owner searches for solutions after storefront hit multiple times by trucks

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Imagine your storefront being hit not once, not twice, but multiple times by tractor trailer trucks passing through town. That is the very reality small business owner Tamera Pence finds herself in after several hits to her local Lewisburg store, Bella the Corner Gourmet.

When the main thoroughfares were built in the 1700s, Lewisburg was a much smaller city designed for horses and buggies, not large trucks, she explained. Her storefront has been hit several times since she opened the store in 2010 but trucks attempting to make the right-hand turn from Route 219.

“These last few have been really severe. They happened at night, early morning, and one almost hit during the day around the corner that was really scary,” explained Pence.

Pence said the latest close call was a methane gas truck that could have been deadly had they not ran out to stop the truck.

“We’re here constantly visualizing who is going to make this turn without actually making the turn,” said staff member Carol Herrick.

Pence said she was recently informed by the Department of Highways that the matter is now under a 90-day review. But she worries that may not be fast enough to avert another hit.

“Obviously this is a horse and buggy town and we’re living in a modern world. We have to figure this out. If there’s a way our local truck deliveries can make it in here, there’s got to be a way to make this work.”

WVVA News reached out to the Department of Highways, but at the time of deadline had not received a response. Pence said she has also received word that Senator Manchin’s office is working to expedite solutions for the issue.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.