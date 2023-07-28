Hot temperatures today, with the possibility of severe weather tomorrow

Heat indexes will be pushing tiple digits today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve been talking about it all week, and today the heat we’ve been feeling will culminate in heat indexes near triple digits. Three counties in our area are under a heat advisory. Those counties are Buchanan, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. Heat indexes of up to 105 degrees are going to be possible in these counties. If you have to be outside, make sure to take frequent breaks and STAY HYDRATED with plenty of water.

Heat indexes will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of us. The heat looks to peak around 2 PM, after which drier air will bring those heat indexes back down to more reasonable levels.

As we head into the evening, showers will begin popping up becoming more widespread after midnight. temperatures overnight will stay mild in the upper 60s. We could see some stronger thunderstorms pop up this evening that could have some stronger winds and maybe some hail. The main threat for severe weather looks to arrive on Saturday.

Our area has a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday. Thunderstorms look to fire off mainly in the evening hours starting around 7 PM. We could see some strong gusty winds and large hail with any storms that do pop-up, so you’ll want to be weather aware on Saturday. We could also see some flooding issues a heavy rainfall looks to be possible with some of these storms.

Heading into Sunday, cooler temperatures will be settling in, leaving us with highs in the mid to upper 70s through the beginning of the week. Things look to dry up at the start of next week.

