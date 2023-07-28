Furcast @ Noon: Meet six kittens looking for their furever homes!

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dina Wood and Travis Shrewsbury with Monroe County Animal League returned this week for the ‘Furcast @ Noon.’

The volunteers with MCAL brought by multiple kittens from multiple litters looking for their furever homes.

Monroe County Animal League is a network of fosters and volunteers working for the betterment of cats and dogs.

The 501 3C helps with low cost spay and neuters.

More information can be found here MCALWV.com

You can contact the hotline at this number: 304.772.4445

