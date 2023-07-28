In Focus Preview: “Compassion and Contrast”

In Focus Preview: “Compassion and Contrast”
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Coming up this Sunday: the latest installment of In Focus will see new host Taylor Hankins sit down with Lori McKinney of the RiffRaff Arts Collective and artist James Hart to discuss the newest video in the “We Need To Talk” video series.

The series features music videos by local artists with messages relating to social issues.

The most recent addition “Compassion and Contrast” deals with having care for our fellow community members,

A large part of the series are its public screenings.

”The idea is to enjoy a screening of the videos together, watch them, and then have a facilitated discussion and connect around the various topics,” said McKinney.

To learn more about the series and “Compassion and Contrast” tune in to WVVA at 9am this Sunday.

