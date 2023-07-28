The Cleveland Browns continue to prep for the 2023 season at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Cleveland Browns continued training camp at the Greenbrier Resort on Thursday.

Thursday was Day 6 for the team in West Virginia. The Browns have one player from WVU and one from Virginia Tech on their roster. LB, Tony Fields II played for the Mountaineers and OL, Wyatt Teller played for the Hokies.

Cleveland’s stay in White Sulphur Springs comes to an end on Sunday. The Browns will play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game on August 3rd in Canton, OH. They open the season at home against the division-rival, Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 16th at 1:00 p.m.

