The Cleveland Browns continue to prep for the 2023 season at the Greenbrier

The team will be in West Virginia until Sunday
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Cleveland Browns continued training camp at the Greenbrier Resort on Thursday.

Thursday was Day 6 for the team in West Virginia. The Browns have one player from WVU and one from Virginia Tech on their roster. LB, Tony Fields II played for the Mountaineers and OL, Wyatt Teller played for the Hokies.

Cleveland’s stay in White Sulphur Springs comes to an end on Sunday. The Browns will play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game on August 3rd in Canton, OH. They open the season at home against the division-rival, Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 16th at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?
A Princeton, West Virginia teen became the first scout at the 2023 National Jamboree to earn...
Mercer County scout takes home top honors at Jamboree
Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County
Massive $100 million sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County
A missing girl, Alicia Navarro, has been found safe after being unable to be found for nearly...
Police: Missing girl found safe after disappearing for nearly 4 years
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Princeton drops home finale against Johnson City
Princeton drops home finale against Johnson City
Princeton drops home finale against Johnson City
Princeton drops home finale to Johnson City
The Cleveland Browns continue to prep for the 2023 season at the Greenbrier
The Cleveland Browns continue to prep for the 2023 season at the Greenbrier
Senators, Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduce legislation containing new regulations for...
Senators, Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduce legislation containing new regulations for collegiate sports