Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman is facing charges on Thursday after West Virginia State Police says she threatened to shoot AEP workers.

West Virginia State Police reports it responded to Left Fork Millers Fork Road after receiving a call from AEP workers saying a woman was threatening to shoot them and shots could be heard coming from her trailer.

When they arrived, Rhonda Cyrus originally refused to come out of the trailer, but later came to the door unarmed.

Cyrus was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and obstruction, according to troopers.

Troopers recovered a pistol under a couch cushion in the home and four spent rounds were found in the revolver.

A gunshot residue collection kit was performed, officials say.

