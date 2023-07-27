Westminster Presbyterian Church is preparing boxes for Operation Christmas Child

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas in July is happening at a local church.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is preparing care packages for Operation Christmas Child. Today they focused on mending and fishing kits using secondhand items.

The packages will also include toys as well as handmade jump topes for children in overseas countries that lack basic resources.

By the end of preparations they plan to send out 300 individual boxes through the organization Samaritan’s Purse

They are currently accepting donations of supplies as well as cash donations to cover shipping costs.

Those can be dropped off at 200 Washington Street in Bluefield, WV 9am to 4pm Monday through Thursday.

