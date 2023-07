TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County sheriff K-9 Reni and his partner Corporal Rowe pulled double duty Wednesday night in drug busts.

The pair assisted Tazewell Police Department in fentanyl and heroin bust. Later that night, they pulled a car over and were able to get an ounce of meth off the streets with the stop.

