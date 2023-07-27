Senators, Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduce legislation containing new regulations for collegiate sports

The Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports Act
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVVA) - New regulation could be coming soon to collegiate sports.

West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin and Alabama Senator, Tommy Tuberville have introduced the Protecting Athletes, Schools and Sports Act. The PASS Act aims to regulate name, image and likeness as well as moderate the transfer portal.

There is a summary of the act below:

