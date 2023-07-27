Ramey, Red Cross & WVVA’s Featured Blood Drives entering final month for 2023

One pint of blood can save up to three lives. For the 16th consecutive year WVVA and Ramey Auto Group have teamed up to bring you our featured American Red Cross blood drives of the summer.

The drives kicked off on June 1st and continue for 90 days. Donors will be entered for a chance to take home a car--this year it is a 2020 Chevy Spark LS.

DATE LOCATION TIME AUG 1ST Princeton Rescue Squad 11 AM - 5 PM AUG. 3RD Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building 12 PM - 6 PM AUG. 10TH Peterstown United Methodist Church 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM AUG 18TH Mercer Mall 12 PM - 5 PM AUG. 24TH Ramey Chevy Tazewell Used Car Building 11 AM - 4 PM AUG. 28TH Princeton Health & Fitness Center 10 AM - 3 PM

