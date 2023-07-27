Ramey, Red Cross & WVVA’s Featured Blood Drives entering final month for 2023
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
One pint of blood can save up to three lives. For the 16th consecutive year WVVA and Ramey Auto Group have teamed up to bring you our featured American Red Cross blood drives of the summer.
The drives kicked off on June 1st and continue for 90 days. Donors will be entered for a chance to take home a car--this year it is a 2020 Chevy Spark LS.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|AUG 1ST
|Princeton Rescue Squad
|11 AM - 5 PM
|AUG. 3RD
|Ramey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building
|12 PM - 6 PM
|AUG. 10TH
|Peterstown United Methodist Church
|10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
|AUG 18TH
|Mercer Mall
|12 PM - 5 PM
|AUG. 24TH
|Ramey Chevy Tazewell Used Car Building
|11 AM - 4 PM
|AUG. 28TH
|Princeton Health & Fitness Center
|10 AM - 3 PM
