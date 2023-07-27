Ramey, Red Cross & WVVA’s Featured Blood Drives entering final month for 2023

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
One pint of blood can save up to three lives. For the 16th consecutive year WVVA and Ramey Auto Group have teamed up to bring you our featured American Red Cross blood drives of the summer.

The drives kicked off on June 1st and continue for 90 days. Donors will be entered for a chance to take home a car--this year it is a 2020 Chevy Spark LS.

DATELOCATIONTIME
AUG 1STPrinceton Rescue Squad11 AM - 5 PM
AUG. 3RDRamey Chevy Princeton Used Car Building12 PM - 6 PM
AUG. 10THPeterstown United Methodist Church10:30 AM - 4:30 PM
AUG 18THMercer Mall12 PM - 5 PM
AUG. 24THRamey Chevy Tazewell Used Car Building11 AM - 4 PM
AUG. 28THPrinceton Health & Fitness Center10 AM - 3 PM

