Naval officer charged with killing pregnant girlfriend goes to trial this fall

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A naval officer charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body in Hanover County will go to trial this fall.

Emmanuel Coble, of Hampton, Va., is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, 20-year-old Raquiah King, after she refused to get an abortion, according to an affidavit.

Hanover prosecutors have also charged Coble with the death of the fetus.

On the morning of July 21, a passerby discovered a King’s body in a ditch near Greenwood and Winns Church Road in Hanover. King was naked, with a bullet wound on the right side of her body, but no bullet casings were found.

Raquiah was 12 weeks pregnant, and Coble was the father, according to her mother.

A 7-day jury trial will be Oct. 27-Nov. 2.

