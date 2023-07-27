Heat Advisories issued ahead of tomorrow’s hot temperatures

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Heat Advisory for three counties in our area. The Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 AM tomorrow for Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties, and will continue until 9 PM that evening. Heat indexes could reach as high as 105, so you’ll want to make sure to drink plenty of water, and if you’re outside, take frequent breaks under the shade. Try to stay under fans and air conditioning indoors.

Today will also bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. They’re going to stay on the isolated side, so not everyone will see them. We do have the ingredients to make these storms a little stronger if they do pop up, as we could see strong, gusty winds, and pockets of heavy rain.

Temperatures will be reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s today. Humidity levels will cause it to feel even hotter outside, so make sure to stay hydrated. Outside of a few pop-up storms we will stay dry.

Friday will be when we see the greatest heat with temperatures in the 90s pretty much all across our area, but things will cool down as we head into the weekend, as a strong cold front moves in Saturday night. That will put us back to seasonable temperatures at the start of next week.

