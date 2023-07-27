First statewide Teacher Innovation recipients announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation have announced the recipients of the West Virginia Teacher Innovation program.

The program, which financially supports teachers who are passionate about pursuing innovation in the classroom, will provide up to $4,000 to fund their multidisciplinary learning projects.

WVPEC Executive Director Donna Hoylman Peduto says the program launched in response to a teacher listening tour conducted by the Benedum Foundation and facilitated by The EdVenture Group, Inc.

“We wanted to receive insights directly from the field to learn about teachers’ concerns and needs,” Hoylman Peduto said. “The overwhelming response called for teacher-led innovation to help spark students’ enthusiasm and interest. Our hope is that these mini-grants provide teachers with the resources they need to bring creative learning experiences into their classrooms while continuing to positively impact students.”

After receiving 198 applications from educators across West Virginia, a team of education experts selected 23 unique projects to pilot during the 2023-24 academic year.

While projects focus on STEAM, Career and Technical Education, Family Engagement, English Language Arts and Special Education, they will fuel inspirational learning in different ways.

The following have been selected as recipients of the program:

STEAM Sandra Cress, K-8 at Fairview Middle School in Marion County “Painting that Literally Talk to You” - Students create interactive artwork that can be used as an instructional tool for younger students and develop greater appreciation for the use of visual art. Michelle Farley, Grades 6-8 at South Middle School in Monongalia County “Robotic Aerial Drones in the Classroom, Competition Field, and Beyond” - Students engage in an aerial drone competition that hone their piloting, coding, communication, problem-solving and teamwork skills. Jennifer Reaves, K-5 at Mylan Park Elementary in Monongalia County “Solving Today’s Vexing Problems with Vex Robotics!” - Students develop computational thinking skills through integrated challenges involving VEX Robots. Samantha Haught, Grades 9-12 at Preston High School in Preston County “3D Printer - West Virginia Flood Protection Methods” - Students learn more about West Virginia’s floods and flood protections by constructing their own models using a 3D printer and creating informational materials. Vada Boback, Kindergarten at Hillsboro Elementary School in Pocahontas County “’What’s the Weather?’ Turning Little Learners into Big Thinkers” - Students learn about weather through various interactive experiences. Other recipients are at schools in Cabell, Kanawha, McDowell and Ohio counties.

Career and Technical Education Margie Suder, Grades 5-8 at East Fairmont Middle School in Marion County “Crime Science and Forensic Science” - Students delve into forensic science and criminal justice by participating in the investigative process, from evidence collection to mock trial. Other recipients are at schools in Berkeley, Lincoln, Ohio, Putnam and Wyoming counties.

Family Engagement Jill Stemple, Pre-Kindergarten at Rock Cave Elementary School in Upshur County “Rockets and Families Launching into Early Education” - Parents discover different ways that “loose parts,” or ordinary items found at home, can be used to increase STEAM and literacy skills during after-school family events. Other recipients are at schools in Ohio, Berkeley and Mineral counties.

English-Language Arts Leigh Ann Hoffman, 4th Grade at George Ward Elementary School in Randolph County “Podcasting Reader’s Theatre” - Students improve reading fluency and gain production experience by creating a reader’s theatre podcast for the school and local community. The other recipient in this category is from a school in Marshall County.

Special Education Rebecca Walton, Grades K-5 at Peterson Central Elementary School in Lewis County “School Garden” - Students with special needs develop independence and learn how to grow food by planting, maintaining and harvesting a garden that supplements the school’s lunch/snack program. The other recipient in this category is from a school in Raleigh County.



Varying in approach and resolve, officials say each project will target high-need populations, span multiple disciplines, exhibit real-world experiences, expose career pathways and demonstrate sustainability beyond the funding cycle.

“These grants afford teachers the opportunity to introduce new teaching strategies and materials into the classroom to ultimately help improve academic outcomes and promote equitable learning,” Benedum Foundation Senior Program Officer Melanie Claxton said. “We are eager to see these projects in action and solicit innovative ideas that can be shared with other teachers to possibly scale best practices and new approaches to creative learning.”

Projects will be funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and overseen by the WVPEC.

