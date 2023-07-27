Field Fest is returning to Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Bluefield is preparing for the second installment of its “Field Fest” series.

The event will feature local talent and businesses such as live music from Steele Cookin, The Ole No. 3 food truck, and beverages from Plum Creek Winery.

There will also be a beer vendor as well as a cruise-in car show put on by East River Street Rods.

All of this taking place in the town’s Jack Asbury Square.

”Field Fest is just a great opportunity for us to have an event in Downtown Bluefield, Virginia, showcase our businesses. Hopefully people will come down and have a great evening,” said the town’s Communications Director Lori Stact.

The festivities will take place on Thursday August 3 from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.