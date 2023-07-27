Female scouts make history at 2023 National Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 National Jamboree wraps up on Friday with more than 15,000 scouts headed home. This Jamboree made history being the first-time all females troops were invited to participate.

Females have been included in the BSA’s Venturing and Exploring programs since 1968, but they were not incorporated into the full program until 2018.

So WVVA News hit the ziplines to hear from the ladies how they have enjoyed the experience so far.

“It’s been cool,” said Scout Annie King from Connecticut. “It’s cool that we’re here and the first ones here. It’s kind of like a new frontier.”

Her teammate Natalia Covina also enjoyed the experience. “It’s been a lot of fun and definitely sends the message that we can do just as much as they can do.”

According to the Jamboree’s organizers, female scouts made up more than 20 percent of their participants this year.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.