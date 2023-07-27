Daniels Missionary Baptist Church hosts fundraiser to benefit West African school

DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Daniels Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a fundraiser on Friday night to help children in need in West Africa.

Dr. Kossi Eklou is a missionary at the church who is also the founder of the New Generation Academy in Togo, a growing school that serves approximately 300 orphans and children in abject poverty, providing them with a quality education and introducing them to the hope of Christ. The cost to educate a child is $50 a month, for a total of $600 a year.

Daniels Missionary Baptist Church and other churches in the area support the mission of Eklou. To raise additional funds, DMBC is hosting the fundraiser dinner and cake auction, to be held Friday, July 28, 6:30 pm at the church.

“We are hoping that enough funds can be raised to continue giving children in this area of the world an opportunity that will change their lives forever,” Pastor Dillon said.

Eklou’s burden to care for the children is great: “If not us, then who? This is the question I ask myself every day,” Eklou said. “These could be our sons and daughters. Every child has a dream to belong and to be loved. These children are the lives that the world has forgotten.”

The “Be the Light. Share the Hope” fundraiser dinner and cake auction will be held Friday, July 28, at 6:30 pm in the Family Life Center of Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, Daniels, with the doors opening at 6 pm. Donations will be taken at the spaghetti dinner through an auction of cakes and items from Africa as well as through an offering.

For more information about the dinner, call Daniels Missionary Baptist Church at (304) 253-2833. Tax deductible donations can be made online at https://walym.org/donate or mailed to West African Leadership and Youth Ministry, PO Box 1165, Fond Du Lac, WI 54935..

