Daniels Missionary Baptist Church hosts fundraiser to benefit West African school


Daniels Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a fundraiser on Friday night to help children in...
Daniels Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a fundraiser on Friday night to help children in need in West Africa.(Eklou)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIELS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Daniels Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a fundraiser on Friday night to help children in need in West Africa.

Dr. Kossi Eklou is a missionary at the church who is also the founder of the New Generation Academy in Togo, a growing school that serves approximately 300 orphans and children in abject poverty, providing them with a quality education and introducing them to the hope of Christ. The cost to educate a child is $50 a month, for a total of $600 a year.

Daniels Missionary Baptist Church and other churches in the area support the mission of Eklou. To raise additional funds, DMBC is hosting the fundraiser dinner and cake auction, to be held Friday, July 28, 6:30 pm at the church.

“We are hoping that enough funds can be raised to continue giving children in this area of the world an opportunity that will change their lives forever,” Pastor Dillon said.

Eklou’s burden to care for the children is great: “If not us, then who? This is the question I ask myself every day,” Eklou said. “These could be our sons and daughters. Every child has a dream to belong and to be loved. These children are the lives that the world has forgotten.”

The “Be the Light. Share the Hope” fundraiser dinner and cake auction will be held Friday, July 28, at 6:30 pm in the Family Life Center of Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, Daniels, with the doors opening at 6 pm.  Donations will be taken at the spaghetti dinner through an auction of cakes and items from Africa as well as through an offering.

For more information about the dinner, call Daniels Missionary Baptist Church at (304) 253-2833. Tax deductible donations can be made online at https://walym.org/donate or mailed to West African Leadership and Youth Ministry, PO Box 1165, Fond Du Lac, WI 54935..

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Princeton, West Virginia teen became the first scout at the 2023 National Jamboree to earn...
Mercer County scout takes home top honors at Jamboree
Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to...
Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to another colleague
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Omarion Ford was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to the hospital.
Teenage Cheddar’s host beaten unconscious by angry customers who weren’t seated together

Latest News

The 2023 National Jamboree wraps up on Friday with more than 15,000 scouts headed one.
Female scouts make history at 2023 National Jamboree
Scan the QR Code or check out the information below.
Ramey, Red Cross & WVVA’s Featured Blood Drives entering final month for 2023
Beckley VAMC Creative Arts Festival
Beckley VAMC to host Creative Arts Festival & Competition for Veterans
Woman arrested for threatening to shoot AEP workers