Dangerous heat will be possible on Friday, we’ll cool back down by Sunday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure remains in control, the chance of rain will remain low to end the work week, while temps will remain high. We’ll stay warm and muggy tonight, with low temps in the 60s and 70s. We could see a stray shower or storm tonight, but many will stay rain free.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Nevertheless, if a few storms do pop up this evening, a few could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and again only the slim chance for a passing shower/t-storm. Most will stay dry- we’ll just be hot and humid! Highs will top off in the 80s and 90s for most, with feel like temps in the triple digits for some lower elevations! Stay cool and hydrated!

HEAT ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A HEAT ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT FRIDAY FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, AND BUCHANAN COUNTIES, WHERE HEAT INDICES COULD REACH THE 105-107 DEGREE RANGE TOMORROW.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then slide in on Saturday, bringing us a few scattered showers/t-storms. We could see isolated heavy downpours or a few strong to severe t-storms for the first part of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s.

We’ll start to cool down and dry out a bit on Sunday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.