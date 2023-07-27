Dangerous heat will be possible on Friday, we’ll cool back down by Sunday

The next couple of days look steamy
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure remains in control, the chance of rain will remain low to end the work week, while temps will remain high. We’ll stay warm and muggy tonight, with low temps in the 60s and 70s. We could see a stray shower or storm tonight, but many will stay rain free.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Nevertheless, if a few storms do pop up this evening, a few could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and again only the slim chance for a passing shower/t-storm. Most will stay dry- we’ll just be hot and humid! Highs will top off in the 80s and 90s for most, with feel like temps in the triple digits for some lower elevations! Stay cool and hydrated!

HEAT ADVISORY
HEAT ADVISORY(WVVA WEATHER)

A HEAT ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT FRIDAY FOR WYOMING, MCDOWELL, AND BUCHANAN COUNTIES, WHERE HEAT INDICES COULD REACH THE 105-107 DEGREE RANGE TOMORROW.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front will then slide in on Saturday, bringing us a few scattered showers/t-storms. We could see isolated heavy downpours or a few strong to severe t-storms for the first part of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s.

We’ll start to cool down and dry out a bit on Sunday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Latest News

A Heat Advisory goes into effect tomorrow morning at 11 AM for McDowell, Wyoming, and Buchanan...
Heat Advisories issued ahead of tomorrow’s hot temperatures
Full video forecast (7-26-2023)
HEAT INDEX FORECAST
The heat and humidity will rise into Thursday and Friday