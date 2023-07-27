Creative Cuts and Trims is now open for business

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A new business is making the cut and joining the Town of Bluefield’s business community.

Owned by a former Princeton police officer, Creative Cuts and Trims is located at 2125 College Avenue and offers haircuts for men, women and children as well as beard trims and various facial waxing services.

The business is a no-appointments-needed hair salon with a family focus.

“We’re both parents and we realized there is a need for an area where you can come in with busy families on the go,” said owner Eric Pugh.

Beginning in August the salon will offer specials on back to school haircuts for students of all ages.

College kids will see half off of adult hair cut prices and kids will see 20% off kids cuts.

To learn more about their services visit here.

