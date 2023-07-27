Beckley VAMC to host Creative Arts Festival & Competition for Veterans

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley VA Medical Center is set to host its fifth annual Creative Arts Festival & Competition for Veterans on Thursday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Art will be displayed and performed at the picnic shelter at the back of the parking lot.

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. Across the country each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities compete in a local creative arts competition.

The competition divisions include visual art (fine art, applied art, and kits), creative writing, and performing arts like dance, drama, and music. Veterans can submit one entry per division with a total of five. Top winners from each category will be eligible to submit for the National Competition through Beckley VAMC’s Recreation Therapy Program.

All artwork is judged by an objective third party.

Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, August 16 at 4 p.m. Drop offs can be coordinated if a Veteran cannot be there but would like to showcase their work. The registration form can be found at the Main Entrance Welcome Desk at Beckley VAMC or by contacting Robert Estepp, CTRS at robert.estepp@va.gov, 304-255-2121, ext. 4228.

In the past, Beckley VAMC has boasted a national first-place winner and third-place winner.

For further guidance, please visit: National Guidelines Resource Center for Veterans: www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov.

