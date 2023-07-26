We’ll start to feel the heat today as temperatures warm up through the end of the week

This afternoon is looking drier as high pressure sticks around for a little bit longer. We could still see an occasional pop-up rain shower, but it’s looking less and less likely. Temperatures will be a lot higher today as we see temperatures getting higher and higher the closer we get to Friday. Today we’ll be topping off in the mid to upper 80s, and it is certainly possible some of us could reach into the 90s.

High pressure stays in place this afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head overnight, we could see some patchy fog developing. Temperatures overnight will be a lot warmer sitting in the upper 60s. Maybe a slight chance for a spotty rain shower.

Temps tonight will linger in the upper 60s (WVVA WEATHER)

The heat is going to ramp up starting today. We’re going to be sitting in the upper 80s on Friday, and that’s only going to be here in Bluefield. The rest of our area will be reaching up into the 90s, with heat indexes reaching even higher. Make sure you have access to lots of water and shade if you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time.

Friday will likely be the hottest day we've seen all summer. (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday some isolated showers will be possible through the afternoon. High pressure will move out of our area on the weekend, which will bring us a cold front that will fire off some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.