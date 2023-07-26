Two arrested on sexual abuse charges in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Alexander Curzi, 22, and Marcus Lambert, 31, both of Bluefield, were arrested on sexual abuse charges on Tuesday, July 25.

According to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Curzi was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material after detectives found less than 600 images of the material. He was also charged with eight counts of solicitation of a minor via computer, and three counts of cause/assist minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.

Marcus Lambert was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, having more than 50 images of the sexual abuse material.

The lead investigator of these cases was Lieutenant S.A. Sommers with the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and he was assisted by Corporal M.T. Hatfield.

