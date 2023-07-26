Tazewell County man still without answers after oil found in pond

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - A Tazewell County man is still without answers after an investigation by the Virginia Department of Energy determined no oil, gas or coal production in the area is having any affect on oil getting into his pond.

The Virginia Department of Energy did an assessment of the land in question in Tiptop in Tazewell County nearly two weeks ago. Two separate reports from the agency reveals no evidence that gas, oil or coal production is causing the oil sheen George Miller found in his pond nearly three months ago.

Those with the Virginia Department of Energy say they have used all the tools they have access to and they don’t have any answers for Miller’s troubles.

“We looked at things like distances and environmental practices and our regulations and requirements. And lots of logs from both of these companies and that was just doing our due diligence after being on site,” said Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Energy.

Kesterson says there are only two companies near Miller’s pond that have active production happening and neither one of them should be having any affect on the oil in the pond.

Kesterson says their records show the nearest active gas well is more than five and a half miles away. The nearest mine is more than two miles away. With all industry related activity ruled out, Miller says he hopes someone can figure out where the oil is coming from before it gets worse.

“Seems like a lot of aggravation and if they don’t know then they need to bring somebody out here who does know what’s going on. Can’t drink out of this I mean nobody is going to want to drink that. That goes right into the Clinch River. So if the cows won’t drink it why would you want to drink it,” said Miller.

It’s still not clear what type of oil is seeping into Miller’s pond. But on Monday the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality took water samples and testing is being done to determine if the oil sheen contains petroleum. We’ll continue to follow developments.

Once the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality gets those results we will be sure to share whether the oil on Miller’s property is petroleum or not.

