Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - House Republicans grilled one of their top administration adversaries Wednesday in a committee hearing. The House Judiciary Committee questioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for hours, with a specific focus on the southern border.

Throughout the hearing, Republicans argued administration policies are responsible for floods of migrants crossing the border.

“The reason they’re showing up at the ports of entry is because you’ve got the turnstile open,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

According to government data, border patrol is encountering fewer migrants at the border. Republicans argue illegal crossings are only down because a new administration phone app is encouraging more legal asylum claims. Mayorkas stands by his work.

“Expanding lawful pathways for people to reach the border and delivering consequences for those who arrive at our border irregularly is working,” said Mayorkas.

The administration puts the onus on Congress to reform outdated immigration law. House Republicans recently passed a conservative bill that was dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“Our department and this Congress need to work together as partners to address the threats and challenges America faces,” said Mayorkas.

House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment for Mayorkas on multiple occasions. It is not clear if or when an actual inquiry will happen.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
William Lee Pettry
Firefighter who responded to his family’s fatal accident arrested on sexual abuse charges
Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to...
Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to another colleague
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit

Latest News

Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light
FILE - This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose,...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer fired after letting his police dog attack a surrendering truck driver
National Disability Independence Day, Greenbrier County
CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Greenbrier County Special Olympics team up for National Disability Independence Day
The family of Alexis Ware said she has been missing since January 2022.
‘Still angry’: Brother of Black woman missing for over a year reacts to Carlee Russell kidnapping hoax
Summers County Library holds Youth Art Show for WV State Water Festival
Summers County Library holds Youth Art Show for WV State Water Festival