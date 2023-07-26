PSC adds fourth commercial vehicle inspection officer on turnpike

All commercial vehicles are subject to safety inspections
All commercial vehicles are subject to safety inspections(MGN)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another commercial vehicle enforcement officer will start Saturday on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia is adding a fourth officer to help make sure those vehicles are safe.

“This inspection of commercial trucks for potential safety defects is a central and important function of the Commission’s Transportation Division,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in the announcement. “I am pleased to authorize this beefed-up enforcement.”

Jeff Schoolcraft, director of the Transportation Division, said the new officer will be assigned to the northern end of the 88-mile-long, north-south turnpike, which is Interstate-64-77, where speed limits frequently are lower than the regular 70 miles-per-hour speed limit. Safety concerns have caused the speeds to be lowered as the turnpike nears Charleston.

PSC traffic inspectors examine commercial vehicles on all thoroughfares of the state. They inspect brakes and other operating features of large trucks and can issue citations for violations of state and federal regulations.

“Our inspectors do a really good job,” Schoolcraft said. His team includes 50 inspectors. Both turnpike officials and the State Police expressed pleasure with the additional enforcement assistance.

Last year, PSC enforcement officers inspected 19,964 trucks and 433 buses. They issued 389 notices of violation.

The division also is in the process of hiring five additional officers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
William Lee Pettry
Firefighter who responded to his family’s fatal accident arrested on sexual abuse charges
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit
Sheriff Fridley announced Wednesday, July 26th via email Bowles was found safe in Roane County.
UPDATE: Fayette Co. Sheriff says woman no longer missing

Latest News

(Source: WDTV)
West Virginia state troopers sued over Maryland man’s roadside death
Alexander Curzi and Marcus Lambert
Two arrested on sexual abuse charges in Mercer County
WV Elks Association holds camp for special needs campers
WV Elks Association holds camp for special needs campers
Beckley Common Council increases potential City Police pay-raise to $8,000
Beckley Common Council increases potential City Police pay-raise to $8,000