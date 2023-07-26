Norton trial set for October

John Norton set for trial on Oct. 3
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pounding Mill, Va. man charged with second-degree murder has a trial date set for Oct. 3.

During a hearing Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge William Sadler also scheduled a pretrial hearing for John William Aaron Norton in September, according to the Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Norton, 28, was charged with second-degree murder and other felonies including felon in possession of a firearm and eight counts of wanton endangerment after a fatal February shooting on Maple Acres Road in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and W.Va. State Police responded to shots fired at approximately 9:30 p.m on Feb. 24. According to Capt. Jesse J. Ruble, upon arrival at a residence in the 1900 block of Maple Acres Rd., officers attempted to make contact with Norton.

In a press release, Capt. Ruble said Norton then fired several shots, before barricading himself in a residence and continuing to fire.

Ruble said that as officers were attempting to get Norton to surrender, they were advised that a female, later identified as 40-year-old Jessica Smith, had been shot by Norton.

Officers rendered first aid until the Bluefield Rescue Squad’s arrival and Smith was then transported to Princeton Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead from a single gunshot.

