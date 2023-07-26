Man charged with sexually abusing 8-year-old girl, fleeing from police

Cody Frye
Cody Frye(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after authorities say he sexually abused an eight-year-old girl in Monongalia County.

Officers with the Westover Police Department received a complaint of a possible sexual abuse involving an eight-year-old girl on Jan. 11, 2023, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say during a forensic interview with the girl at the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, she allegedly said 28-year-old Cody Frye sexually abused her at a home in Westover.

While executing a search warrant for Frye’s arrest on Tuesday, July 25, a separate criminal complaint says Frye fled from West Virginia State Police troopers after being told he had a warrant.

Troopers say they chased after Frye, and he was apprehended after a short period of time.

Frye has been charged with sexual abuse in Monongalia County and fleeing on foot in Preston County. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

