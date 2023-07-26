The heat and humidity will rise into Thursday and Friday

Feel like temps will hit the 90s or approach triple digits for some
HEAT INDEX FORECAST
HEAT INDEX FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will keep a hold on our weather pattern through the end of the work week, keeping rain chances lower, but temps higher! Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temps in the 60s and 70s and the slim chance of a passing shower/t-storm.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and again the slim chance for a few pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon and evening. Most of us though will stay rain-free, just HOT AND HUMID, with highs in the 80s and 90s, and feel-like temps in the 90s-low 100s in spots! Stay cool and hydrated!

High Temperatures
High Temperatures(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night could bring a stray shower, but otherwise we look partly cloudy and mild with low temps again in the 60s and 70s.

Rainfall forecast
Rainfall forecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring more STEAMY WEATHER. Highs will hit the 80s and 90s again and it will still feel hotter because of the humidity by 5-10 degrees or so!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring an increased chance of showers/storms as a front slides in. We’ll still be hot then, but temps should cool back down behind this frontal system into Sunday...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
William Lee Pettry
Firefighter who responded to his family’s fatal accident arrested on sexual abuse charges
Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to...
Princeton Community Hospital celebrates employee homecoming after donating part of his liver to another colleague
Harrison County Sheriff
Father, son dead in murder-suicide
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit
WV taxpayers eligible for Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit

Latest News

WVVA Weather
Friday will likely be the hottest day we've seen all summer.
We’ll start to feel the heat today as temperatures warm up through the end of the week
Ice Cream Forecast
We’ll have to crank the A/C into midweek!
WVVA Weather