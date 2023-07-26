The heat and humidity will rise into Thursday and Friday

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will keep a hold on our weather pattern through the end of the work week, keeping rain chances lower, but temps higher! Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temps in the 60s and 70s and the slim chance of a passing shower/t-storm.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and again the slim chance for a few pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon and evening. Most of us though will stay rain-free, just HOT AND HUMID, with highs in the 80s and 90s, and feel-like temps in the 90s-low 100s in spots! Stay cool and hydrated!

High Temperatures (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night could bring a stray shower, but otherwise we look partly cloudy and mild with low temps again in the 60s and 70s.

Rainfall forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring more STEAMY WEATHER. Highs will hit the 80s and 90s again and it will still feel hotter because of the humidity by 5-10 degrees or so!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring an increased chance of showers/storms as a front slides in. We’ll still be hot then, but temps should cool back down behind this frontal system into Sunday...

STAY TUNED!

