Gov. Justice joins lawmakers urging for Mountain Valley Pipeline completion

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV/AP) - Governor Justice has joined a number of West Virginia’s top lawmakers in an effort to urge the court to restart work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Last week, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Representatives Carol Miller and Alex Mooney joined six other members of Congress in support of the controversial pipe after construction was halted on the 303 mile project, citing a pending environmental report.

On Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia lacked jurisdiction to block the pipeline, saying in a statement that any challenges to Congress’ action must be heard by a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.

Morrisey asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is vital to the survival of American energy independence and affects thousands of jobs in West Virginia — its completion is also critical to our national security, the urgent need is for it to be completed as soon as possible,” Morrisey said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice filed an amicus brief, asking for construction on the pipeline to be restarted.

In part, the brief says, “West Virginians have been waiting for this project to be completed for years. There are thousands of jobs and tens of millions of dollars in critically important tax revenue to the State of West Virginia at stake. There are significant property rights and hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty revenues to West Virginia property owners at stake.

”As important as the Mountain Valley Pipeline is for the jobs, royalties, and revenues so important to our economy, however, the natural gas that will be available once this project is completed is of even greater importance to this Nation’s energy security, and therefore to this Nation’s national security. This interest is paramount.”

Click here to read the amicus brief Justice filed in its entirety.

Congress passed legislation last month ordering all necessary permits be issued for the pipeline, which crosses rugged mountainsides in Virginia and West Virginia. Environmentalists say the construction plan will cause erosion that will ruin soil and water quality. This led to construction being halted on the project.

The pipeline’s operators say the project is already substantially complete and that only 3 acres of trees need to be cleared, compared to more than 4,400 acres that have been already cleared.

The pipeline is designed to meet the growing energy demands in the South and Mid-Atlantic by transporting gas from the Marcellus and Utica fields in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

