Former U.S. Coronavirus Response Coordinator speaks to scouts at Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The woman at the center of the country’s Coronavirus response was at the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Wednesday to speak to Jamboree scouts about leadership.

Dr. Deborah Birx was chosen by former Vice President Mike Pence to serve as the U.S. Coronavirus Response Coordinator. At the heart of the Pandemic, she spearheaded the rollout of vaccines and helped states establish re-opening guidelines.

During her talk with scouts, Dr. Birx spoke very highly of Gov. Jim Justice’s efforts during that time period. She praised his decision not to wait for federal assistance, working with private companies to develop hand sanitizer and other products that proved useful. Moreover, she said his strategy to target the elderly and vulnerable populations first also proved crucial in fighting the virus.

“Start out with your most vulnerable group. Then go to your next most vulnerable group. And then go to your next most vulnerable group. That makes a lot of sense, right? We’ll there was another group that said we’re going to immunize all of the hospital staff first. Those states did not have a plan to get to the elderly first, but Jim Justice did.”

The Mountain State led the country during the first several months of the Pandemic with lower transmission rates.

Before leading the country’s Coronavirus response, Dr. Birx worked for former President Barack Obama, leading the country’s efforts to address the worldwide AIDS Epidemic.

