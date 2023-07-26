CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, Greenbrier County Special Olympics team up for National Disability Independence Day

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - July 26 is National Disability Independence Day, which commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.

Participants in this year’s Greenbrier County Special Olympics marked the occasion with an afternoon of activities at the Modlin Track and Field in Fairlea. The event was hosted by CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and featured cornhole, soccer, Jenga and more.

WVVA spoke to several Olympians, who shared what they will be competing in later this year. This is 10-year-old Brentley Thomas Palmer’s first Special Olympics. He says he has been working on his run for the big day. Meanwhile, Stacey Brenson and Misty Scitzs have been a part of the event for years. Brenson will be competing in corn hole and Scitzs will be competing in cheerleading.

Other sports in the Special Olympics include softball, basketball and track and field.

Heather Humphreys has helped with the Greenbrier County Special Olympics for years and has even coached. She says Wednesday’s event was all about the participants.

“They’re such a special group, and they love each and everybody. Everybody is welcome,” she shared. “They are able to participate in sports that happen at the high school games that they see. Some of them have siblings, so this is their time to shine.”

Alongside Greenbrier Valley Medical Center employees, local students were also on hand to help out on Wednesday. Donavin Penn is a student at Greenbrier East High School who says he can’t think of a better way to spend a part of his summer.

“Giving back to my community has always been a big thing for me, so for me to get out and do the best that I can to help people out has just always been big on my heart.”

Hospital staff at Greenbrier Valley tell WVVA that they hope to host a National Disability Independence Day event every year.

