Beckley Common Council increases potential City Police pay-raise to $8,000

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - During Tuesday’s Beckley Common Council meeting, members voted in-favor of a motion to add an $8,000 pay raise for city police officers to council’s upcoming August 8th agenda.

Councilmember Cody Reedy (at-large) made the motion on Tuesday, which was seconded by Councilmember Robert Dunlap II (Ward 3) and approved by council.

In the lead-up to Reedy’s motion to add the $8,000 raise to the August 8th agenda, Reedy first made a motion to take the previously-proposed $2,500 pay raise off-the-table. That motion was approved by council on Tuesday as well.

Beckley City Attorney William File III clarified, “On the agenda next time, will be the item that will state ‘approval of an $8,000 across the board increase for sworn police officers.” But at that time, council will have the option to amend any motion made for approval of that amount. So that does not mean that will be the only amount discussed...It can be amended, and then voted upon.”

