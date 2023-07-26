Annual Glock Sport Shooting match returns to Triangle Sportsmen’s Club

This event attracts hundreds of participants every year.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Triangle Sportsmen’s Club in Bluefield, Virginia is gearing up for the return of their annual Glock Match this weekend. This shooting competition is a popular event for sport shooting enthusiasts, with an average of 486 people coming from all over America to compete each year. The event is sponsored by the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation who declared this match the “GSSF Outdoor Match of the Year” in 2021. Tony Graham, the president of the Triangle Sportsmen’s Club, says, while the competition is a lot of fun, it’s also an opportunity to teach people firearm usage and safety.

“The Triangle Sportsmen’s Club is... founded to be a club to educate and train folks to handle firearms and firearm safety...” says Graham, “...We just enjoy the shooting sports. So... it’s likeminded individuals banding together to... progress and move forward with all the new tricks of the trade, so to speak.”

Graham adds there will be prizes given out to the winners, but, even if you don’t win, you could still get a prize from the Glock Sport Shooting Foundation. If you would like to participate, the match will be held at eight a-m Saturday, July29th and go through Sunday, July 30th. The cost is thirty dollars, a membership to the GSSF, and a Glock pistol. You register on the GSSF website or at the door.

