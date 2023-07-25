WV Homestead Act can save homeowners thousands on taxes, says official

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Some West Virginians are eligible to pay fewer taxes on their homes or potentially none at all thanks to the Homestead Act. However, one Mercer County official says not enough people are taking advantage of this, losing out on a $20,000 tax discount.

The Homestead Act is designed to benefit those living in the same home for more than six months who are age 65 or older or those disabled as determined by the VA or Social Security. Lyle Cottle, the Mercer County Assessor, says, with just one sign up, which could take less than five minutes, you could earn an average of $250 of savings a year on your taxes.

“I had a gentleman come here who was 93 years old to sign up for it...” says Cottle, “…He had given up that $250 a year for all those years because he didn’t know. And we try to get the word out because... that’s something you earned. You worked all those years. Once you’ve turned 65 and you’re retirement age, the state and the county wants to give you something for your hard work.”

Cottle adds, you can file for the Homestead Act at the Mercer County Courthouse between July first and December first. All you need is an ID to prove your age or your disability paper to get the discount. Cottle also says if you are bedridden and unable to file for this in person, give the Mercer County Courthouse a call, and they will bring the paperwork to you.

