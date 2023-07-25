WV Elks Association holds camp for special needs campers

GLENWOOD, W.Va. (WVVA) -This week, the West Virginia Elks Association is holding their Major Project Camp, a four-day camp with an important purpose. The camp’s focus is those with special needs, giving them an opportunity to have fun and make new friends in a safe environment. Campers this week will participate in sports, crafts, and even a prom. Tuesday was a busy day for them, with swimming, a talent show, and the return of the wrestling show, a favorite among the campers. Taffy Robertson, the Camp Director, says this camp is more than just a fun summer activity; for many campers, this is the only camp they will have the opportunity to participate in.

“I think it’s very important because a lot of these individuals, especially the ones that are post-high school, don’t have a lot of things to look forward to, and they are not always included in church camps and 4H camps. They don’t always have the accessibility for them. And this camp gives them a chance to be like everybody else. That is what is so wonderful about our camp is that we’re all a bunch of friends hanging out for... four or five days,” says Robertson.

Robertson adds, if you would like to sign up for next year’s camp, contact your local Elk’s club or go to the West Virginia Elks Association website.

